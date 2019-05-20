NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Three face trial over soccer violence in Agrinio

TAGS: Crime, Soccer

Three people have been indicted to stand trial after their arrest on Sunday on charges of soccer-related violence and possession of explosive devices, flares and firecrackers during a amateur soccer game in the central Greek town of Agrinio.

The suspects – two Greeks, aged 30 and 22, and a 28-year-old foreign national – were also charged with lighting flares during Sunday’s game between host side Doxa and visiting Omiros.

The 28-year-old is also charged with hurling a flare at supporters of the visiting side.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 