Delos' only drinks kiosk closed over unpaid rent

Unpaid rent amounting to more than 100,000 euros owed by the businessmen running the sole kiosk offering beverages on the island of Delos has forced its temporary closure, according to the Culture Ministry.



In a statement on Monday, the ministry added that until the kiosk reopens, members of the NEON organization will provide visitors with bottled water.



Delos, which is home to just a handful of residents, is home to a significant archaeological site in the Aegean Sea’s Cyclades archipelago, near the resort island of Myconos.