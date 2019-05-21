Anarchists wreak havoc over hunger-striking terrorist

As the Supreme Court convenes on Tuesday to discuss a furlough request by convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, groups of hooded individuals in Athens on Monday smashed ATMs, vandalized political offices and caused chaos at three university campuses in “solidarity” with the hunger-striking terrorist.

The request for a seventh furlough by 61-year-old Koufodinas, who is serving multiple life sentences for 11 assassinations on behalf of the now defunct November 17 terror group, will be discussed on Tuesday after top prosecutor Xeni Dimtiriou ordered a review of the decision not to grant him leave. A decision is expected by the end of the week.



Monday’s incidents were part of a campaign launched by anarchists in support of Koufodinas after his initial request had been rejected on the grounds that he hasn’t expressed remorse for his crimes and may offend again.



The most serious of these occurred at the Athens University of Economics and Business, where some 20 hooded individuals blocked traffic on Patission Avene with garbage dumpsters which they set alight