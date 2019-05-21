There’s a new addition to the usual political antics. In the runup to elections, there is rife speculation about unannounced opinion polls, about secret surveys purportedly carried out by foreign embassies in Athens, and much-anticipated last-minute revelations.



It is an old gimmick, but the means of proliferation have become more sophisticated and drastic.



On the internet, all headlines are created equal. Any picture can appear genuine. Political parties must be on the alert. Information consumers must be wary. Lies have never looked more convincing.