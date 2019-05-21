Modern-day visitors turn oarsmen on trireme replica

Visitors wait in line to board an exact replica of an ancient Greek warship built in the mid-1980s by naval architect John F. Coates that is docked at the Palaio Faliro marina, on Athens’ southern coast. As of next month, the Hellenic Navy will be allowing visitors to try their hand at rowing the 37-meter trireme, which is propelled by 170 oarsmen and two large sails, on a small tour of Faliro Bay. The Olympias trireme is docked beside the navy’s the early 20th century armored cruiser Georgios Averof, which is now a museum. [InTime News]