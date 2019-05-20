ATHEX: Stocks start election week with losses

Coca-Cola HBC and National Bank suffered significant losses in Monday’s bourse session at Athinon Avenue, which saw its benchmark begin the election week with a drop that is incongruous with the wait-and-see attitude usually adopted by investors during such periods.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 717.21 points, shedding 1.66 percent from Friday’s 729.31. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.39 percent to 1,852.89 points, while the small-cap index expanded 0.61 percent.

The banks index dropped 1.84 percent, as National sank 4.57 percent, Alpha fell 1.89 percent and Eurobank dropped 0.70. Alpha stayed put.

CCHBC tumbled 5.64 percent, Hellenic Petroleum lost 2.81 percent. Piraeus Port Authority decreased 2.78 percent and Jumbo gave up 2.71 percent, while Public Power Corporation improved 3.11 percent and GEK Terna climbed 1.81 percent.

In total 40 stocks posted gains, 54 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50 million euros, up from last Friday’s 45 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.38 percent to close at 68.73 points.