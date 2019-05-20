Passenger traffic at the country’s airports rose by 8.4 percent year-on-year over the first four months of 2019, reaching 10.71 million, against 9.88 million in the January-April 2018 period, Civil Aviation Authority figures showed on Monday.

The total number of flights this year to end-April came to 102,036, of which 54,980 were domestic and 47,056 international. This constituted an 8.2 percent increase from the 94,297 flights recorded over the same period last year.

The airports with the biggest annual rise in passengers were Aktio, Cephalonia and Kos, but in April alone the biggest increases were at the airports of Athens and Thessaloniki.