New poll puts ND lead at 6.3 pct versus SYRIZA

Main opposition New Democracy is 6.3 percentage points ahead of ruling SYRIZA, according to an opinion poll carried out by ALCO for broadcaster Open and published on Monday.



The poll found that ND would garner 29.9 percent of the vote if snap polls were held now compared to 23.6 percent for SYRIZA, with socialist KINAL and neo-Nazi Golden Dawn both coming in third with 5.7 percent.



Former coalition partner, the Independent Greeks (ANEL), centrist To Potami and the Union of Centrists are not expected to enter Parliament, while the crucial vote of the undecided is expected to reach 12.7 percent.



Participants also said that the intense confrontation between SYRIZA and ND does not favor either party (37 pct), while 20 percent believes it will benefit SYRIZA.



Another 33 percent of those questioned believe ND will win the EU elections with a small margin from the ruling party, while only 17 percent believes SYRIZA will win with a small or a big lead from the main opposition.