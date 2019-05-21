Leading British tour operator Thomas Cook has asked Greek hoteliers to renegotiate their package deals for this summer, in the hope of slashing bookings and rates in the context of the company’s business plan agreed with its creditors and because it expects demand from major markets such as Britain and France to flag.

At the moment Thomas Cook sees the same number of confirmed bookings for this year as in 2018, but as it anticipates it will have a hard time selling the rest of the packages it has already acquired, it is asking its Greek hotelier-partners to reduce their rates, as David Child, the tour operator’s communication and marketing director for hotels and resorts, tells Kathimerini.

However, Greek hoteliers explain to Kathimerini that the rates agreed with Thomas Cook and other tour operators were already 15-20 percent and in some cases 30 percent less than last year.

Some of the ongoing negotiations will be harder than others, depending on whether or not they concern hotels with an exclusive cooperation with Thomas Cook.

