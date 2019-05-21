Motorcycle rally in support of Koufodinas planned in Thessaloniki

A motorcycle rally is being planned in downtown Thessaloniki on Tuesday afternoon to express support for hunger-striking terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, whose request for a seventh furlough was turned down last week.

According to local media quoting an anarchist website, the motorcycle rally will start at the Engineering Faculty of Aristotle University at 6 p.m. before heading into the center of the northern port city.



In a related development, meanwhile, unknown vandals on Monday spray-painted the front window of a campaign office for Central Macedonia Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas on Pavlou Mela Street with the slogan “Freedom to Koufodinas.” They also scattered fliers on the sidewalk outside the conservative candidate's campaign office.

The same group that announced the rally, calling itself the “Pueblo anarchist collective,” also reportedly suspended a banner outside the US Consulate in Thessaloniki on Sunday calling for Koufodinas' leave request to be granted and for the abolition of prosecutors' right to veto furloughs.

Last week, unknown assailants splashed black paint on the entrance to the home of the US ambassador in Athens.

The 61-year-old hitman of the November 17 extreme left terrorist organization has been on hunger strike since May 2 in demand of a new leave. This has been denied by a judicial council at Volos Prison where he's being held, sparking a wave of protests, including several violent incidents, in support of his claim.

The Supreme Court is on Tuesday to begin discussing a challenge to the council's decision by a deputy prosecutor at that court.