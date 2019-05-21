Lime offering free scooter rides on election day, May 26

Lime, a company that rents out motorized scooters, will be offering free rides on May 26 in Greece and 10 other EU countries in a bid to encourage voters to turn out for the European Parliament elections.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), Lime will be offering free scooters and helmets in Athens and in the northern port city of Thessaloniki as part of an initiative organized in cooperation with www.thistimeimvoting.eu, the European Parliament's agency for the promotion of democratic engagement in the elections.

Voters who are interested in taking advantage of the offer need download the Lime application and get a VOTEWITHLIME code through the company's newsletter before the polls open.

The code will be valid from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, in Greece.

The initiative is also being implemented in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.