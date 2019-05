A moderate earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale rattled parts of western Greece on Tuesday, though there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

According to the Athens-based Geodynamic Institute, the 4.3 tremor struck at 11.58 a.m. off the coast of the port town of Kyllini, southwest of Patra.

It had a depth of 10 kilometers and was felt quite sharply in Patra and other parts of the Ilia prefecture, according to reports.