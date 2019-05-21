Rouvikonas claims paint attack on Parliament

Anti-establishment group Rouvikonas has claimed responsibility for an attack earlier on Tuesday against Parliament in which several hooded individuals slipped past guards and threw red paint and smoke bombs near the main entrance.

In a post on an anarchist website, the group said the incident was a response to a decision by a judicial council not to grant furlough to Dimitris Koufodinas, the convicted November 17 assassin who went on hunger strike on May 2 in opposition to the ruling.

The authorities, the group warned while suggesting that Koufodinas was being deliberately targeted, “need to understand that any such attack, regardless of who it's aimed at, will come at a cost.”

In comments to the media after the incident, Parliament speaker Nikos Voutsis said that such disturbances act to “exacerbate tensions, regardless of their purported purpose.”