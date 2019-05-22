BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cyprus records highest electricity price increase in EU

According to data released Tuesday by Eurostat the highest increase in household electricity prices between the second half of 2017 and the second half of 2018 was registered in Cyprus.

The price of electricity on the island spiked by 19.6 percent.

Cyprus is followed by Spain (+13.8 percent), the Netherlands (+9.7 percent), the United Kingdom (+8.6 percent), Ireland (+7.8 percent) and Estonia (+7.5 percent).

Decreases were observed in only four countries: Latvia (-4.5 percent) Poland (-2.5 percent), Germany (-1.6 percent) and Lithuania (-0.9 percent). [Kathimerini Cyprus]

