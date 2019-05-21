Bulgarian climber killed on Mount Olympus

A 25-year-old Bulgarian climber died while scaling Mount Olympus on Monday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The man was injured and trapped at the trail near Kofto, at an altitude of 2,300 meters. He was rescued by fellow climbers who transferred him to the Zolota refuge and from there he was airlifted to AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki.



Speaking to ANA-MPA, hospital governor Tasos Spanos said doctors informed the Bulgarian consulate and the body will now be sent to the forensic department for an autopsy.



A second climber, an American national, was also injured on Olympus and is receiving treatment at AHEPA.