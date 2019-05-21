The penal section of the Supreme Court on Tuesday discussed an appeal filed by the court's top prosecutor Xeni Dimtiriou against the rejection of a prison leave for convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas and is expected to announce its decision on Thursday or Friday.



The judges convened in a closed-door session to examine the case. Dimitriou, who was not present at the hearing and was represented by the deputy prosecutor, has argued that even criminals serving multiple life sentences can be granted a furlough, provided they have served a specific part of their term.



Dimitriou challenged the decision after Koufodinas – serving multiple life sentences for 11 murders he committed as a leading member of the now defunct November 17 terror group – was placed in intensive care as his health deteriorated due to an almost three-week hunger strike over the rejection of his furlough request.



However, her appeal has sparked criticism as it is in stark contrast to her decision last year to order a disciplinary investigation against two prosecutors who had agreed to grant Koufodinas a new leave.



The rejection of 61-year-old Koufodinas’ request also sparked a barrage of “solidarity” attacks by self-styled anarchists against targets in Athens.



Earlier on Tuesday, anti-establishment group Rouvikonas threw red paint and smoke bombs on the Parliament building, located on main Syntagma square, in support of the jailed assassin.