WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Jewelry Week | Athens | May 22-29

TAGS: Design, Special Event, Exhibition, Fashion

The fourth Athens Jewelry Week is taking place at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex from May 22 to 29, and the co-organizers, artistic team Anticlastics, remain dedicated to the effort’s objective from the onset, this being to serve as a consistent platform of communication for all parties involved in the field of modern jewelry in Greece. Through its main exhibition, as well as solo shows by designers and honored artists, the event showcases new trends in jewelry making, sheds light on new talent and, most importantly, familiarizes the public with the idea of jewelry as a form of artistic expression.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr, www.athensjewelryweek.com

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 