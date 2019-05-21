Jewelry Week | Athens | May 22-29

The fourth Athens Jewelry Week is taking place at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex from May 22 to 29, and the co-organizers, artistic team Anticlastics, remain dedicated to the effort’s objective from the onset, this being to serve as a consistent platform of communication for all parties involved in the field of modern jewelry in Greece. Through its main exhibition, as well as solo shows by designers and honored artists, the event showcases new trends in jewelry making, sheds light on new talent and, most importantly, familiarizes the public with the idea of jewelry as a form of artistic expression.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr, www.athensjewelryweek.com