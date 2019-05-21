Police seizes large drug haul in Athens bust

Anti-narcotics officers found more than 3,000 packages containing heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and hashish during a raid on an apartment used by members of a drug dealing gang operating in the neighborhoods around central Victoria Square and the Athens University of Economics and Business, police in the capital said Tuesday.



Four foreign nationals, aged 19, 22, 33 and 35, were arrested and were to appear before an prosecutor.



Police said the drugs were packaged and ready for sale on the street.