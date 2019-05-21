BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Smart Park earns distinction at ICSC European Shopping Center Awards

TAGS: Retail

Smart Park, the shopping complex constructed by REDS, has received a distinction in the “Renovation & Expansion” category of the ICSC European Shopping Center Awards 2019.

REDS is currently proceeding with the second stage of the Spata-based mall’s development, expected to be completed this fall.

