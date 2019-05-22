BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
RAE proposal leads to hike in Revythousa charges

CHRYSSA LIAGGOU

TAGS: Energy

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are hampered by the decision of the Regulatory Authority for Energy over the pricing of the natural gas network, reversing the strategic advantages of the Revythousa terminal for the broader region and depriving Greek enterprises of a relatively cheap source of energy.

The RAE proposal, that has just been put up for public consultation, leads the Revythousa charges to a hike of between 25.2 and 37.6 percent, citing the harmonization of the Greek gas network’s rates with the principles of transparency and cost-orientation of European regulations.

