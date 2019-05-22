Bakoyannis’ campaign kiosk targeted by self-styled anarchists

Self-styled anarchists targeted the election campaign kiosk of Athens mayor candidate Costas Bakoyannis in a vandal attack late Tuesday.

The assailants, who were shouting slogans in favor of jailed November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, splashed paint and spray-painted anarchist symbols on the kiosk in front of the Old Parliament near Syntagma Square.

The attack took place after a violent protest in support of the hitman of the now-defunct organization whose crimes include the assassination of Bakoyannis’ father, Pavlos, in 1989.

Speaking after the attack, the New Democracy-backed politician said, “If they believe in God, they’d better pray that I am not elected mayor.”

Self-styled anarchists have recently mounted attacks against banks, offices of political parties and other high-profile buildings to demand that Koufodinas is granted his seventh prison leave.

On Tuesday, members of anarchist group Rouvikonas threw paint at the Parliament building and fired smoke bombs. One person was arrested.

