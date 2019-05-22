Vartholomaios in Athens for talks with Greek Archbishop

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios is expected in Athens on Wednesday for talks with Greek Archbishop Ieronymos that are widely expected to usher in a new era in relations between the Church of Greece and the Phanar.



During the meeting, Ieronymos is expected to express the backing of the Church of Greece for the decision earlier in the year by the Ecumenical Patriarchate to grant independence to the Church of Ukraine from Russia. The historic split is strongly opposed by Moscow.



On Thursday, Vartholomaios will inaugurate the Saint Porphyrios center for Gerontology and Social Support in Dilesi, central Greece. The ceremony, which is expected to draw thousands of people, will be attended by Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.



Vartholomaios will return to Istanbul on Friday.