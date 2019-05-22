Mitsotakis slams government over Rouvikonas

A day after members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas hurled red paint at Greece’s Parliament, one of the most heavily guarded buildings in central Athens, the leader of the conservative opposition deplored the leniency of the leftist government toward the perpetrators.



“Rouvikonas is free to act with the government’s complete tolerance,” New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis told News 24/7 radio station on Wednesday.



In a statement posted on the internet, Rouvikonas said the attack was in solidarity with Dimitris Koufodinas, the convicted November 17 hitman who is in the third week of a hunger strike in protest at authorities’ refusal to grant him a furlough.



It was the latest in a series of acts of vandalism and protest by anarchists defending the 61-year-old terrorist that have targeted banks, political offices and the capital’s central shopping district.



“A group of thugs are blackmailing democracy. All that is taking place as a sign of solidarity with an unrepentant murderer. [The government] is showing inexplicable tolerance toward such violent phenomena,” Mitsotakis said.