Athens prosecutor brings criminal charges over vandal attack on Parliament

An Athens prosecutor has brought criminal charges against the perpetrators of Wednesday’s vandal attack on Parliament for defacing a historical monument which is a criminal charge.

Authorities have so far arrested a 36-year-old suspect in connection with the assault which was carried out by members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas.

In a statement posted on the internet, Rouvikonas said the attack was in solidarity with Dimitris Koufodinas, the convicted November 17 hitman who is in the third week of a hunger strike in protest at authorities’ refusal to grant him a furlough.



It was the latest in a series of acts of vandalism and protest by anarchists defending the 61-year-old terrorist that have targeted banks, political offices and the capital’s central shopping district.