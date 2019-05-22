NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Athens prosecutor brings criminal charges over vandal attack on Parliament

TAGS: Justice, Crime

An Athens prosecutor has brought criminal charges against the perpetrators of Wednesday’s vandal attack on Parliament for defacing a historical monument which is a criminal charge.

Authorities have so far arrested a 36-year-old suspect in connection with the assault which was carried out by members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas.

In a statement posted on the internet, Rouvikonas said the attack was in solidarity with Dimitris Koufodinas, the convicted November 17 hitman who is in the third week of a hunger strike in protest at authorities’ refusal to grant him a furlough.

It was the latest in a series of acts of vandalism and protest by anarchists defending the 61-year-old terrorist that have targeted banks, political offices and the capital’s central shopping district.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 