Norma | Athens | June 5, 7, 9 & 11

Photo: Konstantinos Rigos

The Greek National Opera presents a new and ambitious production of Vincenzo Bellini's “Norma” at the Herod Atticus Theater, for which it teamed up with director Carlus Padrissa and the acclaimed Catalan theater group La Fura dels Baus. Italian soprano Carmen Giannattasio reprises the demanding title role, having recently portrayed Norma at the Bayerisches Staatsorchester in Munich, though the part will be performed on July 7 by Marjorie Owens. Pollione is performed by Arnold Rutkowski and Oroveso by Raymond Aceto and Tassos Apostolou. Padrissa is also the set designer, while the costumes are by Aitziber Sanz and the lighting by Eleftheria Deko. There will be Greek and English surtitles. Tickets range from 25 to 100 euros and can be purchased at www.greekfestival.gr or www.nationalopera.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807