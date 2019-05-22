Benjamin Clementine | Athens | May 25

Mercury Prize-winning English poet and artist Benjamin Clementine is coming to Athens on Saturday, May 25, as part of a special tour of Europe with his Parisian Quintet, hot off a UK and US tour with David Byrne. The formerly Paris-based avant-garde pop artist, who was named a knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in February, will be playing at the Technopolis cultural complex, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 25 and 37 euros, and can purchased at the door on the night, online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 216.800.4868