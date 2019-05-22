WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Benjamin Clementine | Athens | May 25

TAGS: Music

Mercury Prize-winning English poet and artist Benjamin Clementine is coming to Athens on Saturday, May 25, as part of a special tour of Europe with his Parisian Quintet, hot off a UK and US tour with David Byrne. The formerly Paris-based avant-garde pop artist, who was named a knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in February, will be playing at the Technopolis cultural complex, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 25 and 37 euros, and can purchased at the door on the night, online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 216.800.4868

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 