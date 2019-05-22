NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Germany urges Turkey to rethink S-400 missile deal

TAGS: EU, Turkey, Defense

The German government on Wednesday said Turkey’s decision to buy Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense systems raised difficult questions for NATO and that it would welcome Ankara reconsidering the decision.

“The government is following this very carefully,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

“For NATO, it is very important that its armed forces demonstrate interoperability - that is very significant - and therefore difficult questions arise if a partner acquires a Russian system,” he added.

The S-400s cannot be integrated into NATO systems.

[Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 