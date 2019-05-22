Network of Greek paths wins Europa Nostra award

A network of walking paths known as the “Greek Paths of Culture” of the Society for the Environment and Cultural Heritage (ELLET) has won a Europa Nostra heritage award in the education, training and awareness-raising category.

The Greek Paths of Culture network was chosen from among 149 applications submitted from 34 European countries.

It has already connected 13 areas in Greece, creating a 658-kilometer network.

The award was announced on Tuesday by the European Commission and Europa Nostra.