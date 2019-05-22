Hospital surgeon brutally beaten in western Athens

A group of around 10 men violently assaulted a surgeon in the emergency unit of Nikaia General Hospital in western Athens, according to the Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP) and the federation representing public hospital workers, POEDIN.

According to a statement by POEDIN, the incident occurred on Tuesday when a man who had arrived at the hospital after being stabbed phoned the men and invited them to the hospital to take issue with the staff over what he believed were unjustifiable delays on the part of doctors to treat him.

“They literally beat a surgeon blue, hitting him with helmets and punching and kicking him,” POEDIN said, adding that the surgeon suffered multiple injuries including a broken nose and teeth.

The federation also denounced what it described as the indifference of the hospital director for not issuing a statement to condemn the incident.