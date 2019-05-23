This is the second time that the government has significantly increased the number of new admissions at Greece’s public universities and technical colleges, raising it from 70,726 in 2017 to 78,335 this year.

Likewise, it is also increasing the number of university departments, basically by enhancing the role of lesser faculties, though only on paper and not in substance.

If you read between the lines of these simple numbers, the true objectives of these changes become clear.

The Technical College of Zakynthos, for example, which admitted just nine new students in 2017, bringing its student body to a mere 120, is not only being elevated to university status, but will see the number of admissions almost double to 230.

There is a lot of talk about handouts aimed at gathering votes. But giving out degrees in order to win over voters is even worse.