ATHEX: Eurobank steals show at the bourse

Eurobank’s stock accounted for almost three-quarters of trading at the Greek bourse on Wednesday ahead of the lender’s return today to the MSCI Standard Greece Index. Still, Eurobank ended lower, as did the benchmark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 731.49 points, shedding 0.23 percent from Tuesday’s 733.18. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.04 percent to 1,897.52 points, while small-caps slipped 0.04 percent.

Eurobank’s daily turnover amounted to almost 164 million euros, but its stock ended up 1.19 percent lower. Today sees the introduction of the new Eurobank shares following the absorption of Grivalia Properties.

The banks index shrank 0.17 percent, with Alpha falling 0.49 percent, National climbing 1.38 percent and Piraeus grabbing 2.36 percent.

Public Power Corporation slumped 4.01 percent, Motor Oil conceded 3.54 percent and Piraeus Port Authority gave up 3.53 percent, as Ellaktor declined 2.63 percent and Coca-Cola HBC grew 2.51 percent.

In total 32 stocks recorded gains, 46 suffered losses and 37 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 225.5 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 99.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.19 percent to close at 69.36 points.