Supermarkets see Easter turnover strengthen on a yearly basis

Greek retail stores may have been disappointed with their revenues this Easter, but supermarkets saw a significant increase in turnover over the holiday period, according to Nielsen figures.

Total sales at supermarkets across Greece in the runup to Easter (April 22-27) registered 8.8 percent growth, with fresh products jumping 12.2 percent from the Holy Week of 2018 (April 2-7).

The growth trend appeared to continue into the week after Easter, too. In general this year Nielsen data show an increase in sales by 6 percent on an annual basis from January to May 6.