Archbishop, Patriarch bury the hatchet

Archbishop Ieronymos received Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios on Wednesday in what has been described as a visit intended to the bury the hatchet between Athens and the Phanar.

Vartholomaios described the thaw in relations between the two leaders saying, “Blood cannot be turned into water.”

In response, Ieronymos said, “We are moving forward united and are leaving the past behind.”

Vartholomaios is expected to open a gerontology center in Viotia, central Greece, in the presence of Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.