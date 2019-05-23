Lavrio-Cesme ferry service expected to begin mid-June

The ferry route between the Greek port of Lavrio, in southeastern Attica, and the Turkish port of Cesme on the Aegean Sea is expected to begin its service in mid-June, it was announced on Wednesday.

Izmir-based company Aegeanseaways will manage the 191-meters ferry, which was built in 1989 and is leased from a Ukrainian company.



The ship is certified by Lloyd's Register, can carry cars, trucks and containers and features a heliport, a gym, a kindergarten and a casino.



The Lavrio-Cesme journey is seven hours long non-stop, and is predicted to greatly reduce transit times from Europe to Turkey for travellers and goods.



The boat will leave at 10 p.m. from Lavrio and arrive in Turkey at 6 a.m. the next day and vice versa.



The Aegeanseaways' Chairman is Bulent Ipek, and the will be represented in Greece by Stefmar LTD-International Forwarders & Maritime Co., headed by Stefanos Karakanis.