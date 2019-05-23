The penal section of the Supreme Court on Thursday accepted an appeal filed by the court's top prosecutor Xeni Dimtiriou against the rejection of a prison leave for convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

The convict, who has been granted six furloughs over the past year-and-a-half, was moved to the laxer Volos prison facility in 2018 from Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison.



On May 11, a judicial council in Volos turned down an appeal for what would have been November 17 hitman’s seventh furlough, deeming that he should not be eligible as he has never expressed regret for his activities as the assassin for the terror group.

This new court development opens the way for the re-examination of Koufodinas’ request by a different judicial council in Volos.



Dimitriou has argued that even criminals serving multiple life sentences can be granted a furlough, provided they have served a specific part of their term.



The prosecutor challenged the decision after Koufodinas – serving multiple life sentences for 11 murders he committed – was placed in intensive care as his health deteriorated due to an almost three-week hunger strike over the rejection of his furlough request.