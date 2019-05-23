ND reiterates pledge to change furlough law if elected

Greece’s conservative main opposition reiterated on Thursday its promise to amend a law granting prison leaves to convicted terrorists if elected in power.



The statement came after the penal section of the Supreme Court accepted an appeal filed by the court's top prosecutor Xeni Dimtiriou against the rejection of a prison leave for convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.



“ND will not comment on today’s judicial decision. It will remind citizens, however, that if they show their trust to the party, it will immediately change the law for furloughs granted today even to unrepentant murderers,” ND said in a press release.



The Supreme Court decision opens the way for the re-examination of Koufodinas’ request by a different judicial council in Volos, where the jailed terrorist is being held.



Koufodinas, who serving multiple life sentences for 11 murders he committed as a prominent member of the November 17 terror group, was placed in intensive care as his health deteriorated due to an almost three-week hunger strike over the rejection of his furlough request.