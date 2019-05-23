NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Robbers flee with one million euros from company office

TAGS: Crime

The offices of a building management company in Metamorfosi, northern Attica, were robbed early Thursday, with the suspects making off with around one million euros, company employees told police.

According to police sources, the robbers deactivated the alarm and entered the building, located on Eleftheriou Venizelou Street, shortly after 4 a.m.

They then took two safes before making off in a getaway car. Police is investigating the incident. 

