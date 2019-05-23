NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Train collides with car near Larisa

File photo

TAGS: Transport

A passenger train collided with a car which violated an automatic level crossing near Larisa, central Greece, railway operator TRAINOSE said Thursday.

The train, which was travelling from Larisa to Volos, temporarily suspended its services after the accident while the car was being pulled from the tracks.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the collision. Some media reported that no passengers or drivers were hurt, while a local website said the car driver was transferred to the local hospital. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 