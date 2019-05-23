Train collides with car near Larisa

File photo

A passenger train collided with a car which violated an automatic level crossing near Larisa, central Greece, railway operator TRAINOSE said Thursday.

The train, which was travelling from Larisa to Volos, temporarily suspended its services after the accident while the car was being pulled from the tracks.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured in the collision. Some media reported that no passengers or drivers were hurt, while a local website said the car driver was transferred to the local hospital.