Teenager dies jumping onto train tracks in Moschato

TAGS: Death, Transport

A 14-year-old girl died on Thursday afternoon after jumping onto the railway tracks at Moschato station as the train pulled in, the Athens Electric Urban Railway Company (ISAP) said.

According to media reports, the girl was seen texting on her phone shortly before she jumped. The same reports said that a young man rushed into the station shortly after the tragedy, trying to find the girl who reportedly texted him, “I’m going to jump.”

Twelve firemen were dispatched to the scene to recover her remains. ISAP services were temporarily disrupted due to the incident. 

