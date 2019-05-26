Vienna Symphony & Kavakos | Athens | June 22

Photo: Marco Borggreve

The Vienna Symphony Orchestra joins forces with acclaimed violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos for a performance at the open-air Herod Atticus Theater on Saturday, June 22. Founded in 1900, the Vienna Symphony Orchestra has collaborated with celebrated maestros including Wilhelm Furtwangler, Herbert von Karajan, Georges Pretre and Vladimir Fedoseyev. It last performed at the Herod Atticus in 1967, under the baton of Wolfgang Sawallisch. Kavakos made his concert debut at the Roman era theater in 1984, going on to win numerous international awards that firmly established him among the top soloists in the world, including the International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition (1985) and the Paganini and Naumburg competitions (1988). The concert program includes Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in E minor, Op. 64, Mozart’s Symphony No. 31 in D major KV 297 (“Paris”) and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92. For tickets and details, visit www.greekfestival.gr.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis