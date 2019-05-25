Jazz Festival | Athens | May 27-31

The annual Technopolis Jazz Festival, a summer staple in the capital for nearly two decades and an event that has proven instrumental in shaping the local jazz scene, returns to the municipal cultural complex in Gazi for its 19th outing from Monday, May 27, to Friday, May 31. The event comprises three acts each night, starting at 9 p.m., as well as parallel events. For program details, visit www.technopolisjazzfestival.com.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 216.800.4868