WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Jazz Festival | Athens | May 27-31

TAGS: Music

The annual Technopolis Jazz Festival, a summer staple in the capital for nearly two decades and an event that has proven instrumental in shaping the local jazz scene, returns to the municipal cultural complex in Gazi for its 19th outing from Monday, May 27, to Friday, May 31. The event comprises three acts each night, starting at 9 p.m., as well as parallel events. For program details, visit www.technopolisjazzfestival.com.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 216.800.4868

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 