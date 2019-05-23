Election Hours | Around Greece | May 26 & June 2

As a result of the local government and European Parliament elections taking place on Sunday, May 26, readers are advised that some museums and archaeological sites will be closed or will open for fewer hours on the day. The same will apply on the day of the local election runoffs on Sunday, June 2. In Athens, the Archaeological and Byzantine museums and Aristotle’s Lyceum will close at 4 p.m., while the Numismatic and Epigraphical museums will close at 3 p.m. On Crete, the museum at Eleutherna and the Archaeological Museum of Rethymno will close at 3.30 p.m. In Thessaloniki, parts of the Galerian Complex will be closed for the day, as will the castle and Archaeological Museum of Kythira.