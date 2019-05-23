Manolis Famellos | Athens | May 24
Greek arthouse pop-electronica act Manolis Famellos and his five-member band will perform a career-spanning show at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's Great Lawn on Friday, May 24. The set will also include tracks from his latest album, “I Epochi ton Skoupidion” (The Age of Garbage). The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.
SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org