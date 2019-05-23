ADD Festival | Athens | May 25-26

ADD, Greece's biggest electronic music festival, returns to Athens for its second edition on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26, and this year’s events will be taking place on the site of the old airport at Elliniko on the capital’s southern coast. Organized by the Onassis Cultural Center and the Six Dogs venue, the festival features frontline talent and up-and-coming acts from the international electronic music scene, with a program that includes more than 30 DJs and live sets. Tickets cost 39 euros in advance from www.addfestival.gr, or 44 euros at the gate, which opens at 6 p.m. and closes the following day at 10 a.m. For details and practical information concerning the venue, visit the same website.