Doctors to hold protest over attack on surgeon

Doctors will “symbolically” occupy the office of the director of Nikaia General Hospital in western Athens on Friday and walk off the job from noon to 3 p.m. to protest the latest attack on a staff member, which involved an emergency unit doctor being assaulted by a group of 10 men on Tuesday.

The doctors, who will also stage a demonstration outside the hospital, are calling for the immediate resignation of the director, measures to secure the safety of staff, more hirings and infrastructure improvements.

They are also demanding compensation for their colleague, who was brutally beaten by the men for allegedly taking too long to treat their friend who had arrived at the emergency unit with a knife wound.