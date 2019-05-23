Apostolakis: Delegations only discussing CBMs

Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis said on Thursday that ongoing talks between Greek and Turkish military delegations in Athens are solely focused on confidence-building measures between the two countries and remarks that they are anything beyond that are “out of touch with reality.”

Apostolakis’ comments follow the assertion on Wednesday by his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar that he instructed his country’s delegation to place all the differences dividing Athens and Ankara in the Aegean, Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean “on the table.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Apostolakis said discussions have gone well and this week’s meeting will not be the last.