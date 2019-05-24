Greek buyers at Chinese fair in Turkey

The 2019 China Products Fair kicked off in Istanbul on Thursday, drawing more than 300 superior Chinese suppliers and many traders from Turkey and other countries.

The sixth of its kind organized by the municipal government of Hangzhou in China's Zhejiang Province, the fair has grown to be the largest and most professional one in Turkey over the years, according to Hu Wei, a vice mayor of Hangzhou.

The trade show at the Istanbul Expo Centre, a three-day event, is dedicated to home appliances, power and electricity, hardware and tools, textile and garments, household and gifts, building materials, furniture, food as well as machinery in an area of 12,000 square meters.

According to the organizer, the event has drawn more than 10,000 buyers from Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Georgia and other countries.

[Xinhua]