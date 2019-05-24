Medical Pit Stop for Formula One drivers in Greece

Listed group Athens Medical will offer a special set of medical tests to Formula One drivers visiting Greece after signing an agreement to that effect with organization “Nazionali Piloti Formula One Drivers”.



This specialized program will be supplied through a card the group has created for that purpose. The card bears the symbolic name “VIP Medical Pit Stop” and allows Formula One pilots to enjoy a full, personalized check-up within three hours when they visit Greece, either in the context of the charity events the Athens Medical group will organize in cooperation with the pilots’ association, or in the context of their own business or recreation trips.

The cooperation was announced on Tuesday in the context of the charity soccer game “All Star Game" in Monaco’s Stade Louis II between Nazionali Piloti and “AS Star Team MC”.

Nazionale Piloti embraced this initiative of Athens Medical and the drivers are considering a trip to Greece soon so as to make the most of their VIP Medical Pit Stop check-up and wellness package.