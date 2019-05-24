Within a few hours Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has twice left open the possibility of political developments in case the Sunday election does not grant him a vote of confidence, which is what himself has put at stake.

On Friday morning Tsipras told state broadcaster ERT that “if I do not get the vote of confidence I have demanded, then everything is open,” allowing for the possibility of resorting to a general election before the fall.

It followed an interview he gave to Star TV, when he spoke of combined forces that will not reward the plan of New Democracy.

However he denied that the conditions are the same as in 2014, when he asked for a general election after his victory at the European polls (by 3.8 percentage points), claiming that unlike that time Greece is now about to have a general election anyway.

Likewise State Minister Christoforos Vernardakis did not rule out a general election in June, instead of the fall, speaking on Friday at a regional TV station at Ioannina.

Asked whether the European election result could bring forward a parliamentary election to June, Vernardakis told ITV: “We will see all that on the day after the election. I cannot rule that out, because each election has its own momentum.”