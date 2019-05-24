Rouvikonas member who allegedly hurled paint at Parliament is released

The 36-year Rouvikonas member who had been arrested for allegedly vandalizing the parliament building on Tuesday was released on terms on Friday.

The sole person to be arrested after the attack with paint at the building on Syntagma Square was allowed to walk provided he would not leave the country, he would appear twice a month at his local police station, and pay a bail of 30,000 euros.

The law on the damage caused on historic monuments (as the parliament’s building is classified, despite its political significance) does not provide for holding suspects in custody, which is why the man arrested was released on bail.